Donegal gardaí uncover an estimated €5,000 worth of cocaine in car during routine check

The Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana discovered an estimated €5,000 worth of cocaine in a car during a routine check on Monday, February 17.

The driver of the car proved positive for drugs on the oral fluid testing apparatus.

A search was conducted on the vehicle and a package discovered containing what is understood to be cocaine.

The driver was arrested, interviewed and charged and will appear in court on a later date.

Gardaí are testing for drugs at the roadside, at the garda station in Letterkenny and at all district headquarters.

A recent operation involving gardaí across the county - over two weekends - 18 people were arrested for drug driving.