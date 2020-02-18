A 60 inch Samsung TV, Alexander McQueen trainers and a pair of Nike Air Jordans taken during the course of Letterkenny burglary

A 65 inch Samsung TV, a pair of Alexander McQueen trainers and a pair of Nike Air Jordans were taken during the course of a burglary, which occurred over the course of the weekend, in Letterkenny.

The burglary happened at a private house in the Ashlawn area of Letterkenny. A 40 inch Samsung TV was also taken.

If anyone observed any people or vehicles in the Ashlawn area over the course of Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon that appeared untoward, please contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.