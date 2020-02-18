A 60 inch Samsung TV, Alexander McQueen trainers and a pair of Nike Air Jordans taken during the course of Letterkenny burglary

Contact
File Pic
A 65 inch Samsung TV, a pair of Alexander McQueen trainers and a pair of Nike Air Jordans were taken during the course of a burglary, which occurred over the course of the weekend, in Letterkenny.
The burglary happened at a private house in the Ashlawn area of Letterkenny. A 40 inch Samsung TV was also taken.
If anyone observed any people or vehicles in the Ashlawn area over the course of Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon that appeared untoward, please contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.