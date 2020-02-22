Wintry showers and low temperatures today

Contact
Showers will be wintry at times today with temperatures of just 3 or 4 degrees. Feeling very cold with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds continuing.
There'll be further rain or showers overnight tonight, wintry at times. Lowest temperatures will be between plus 1 and plus 3 degrees. Southwest winds will ease and back southerly before falling light.
