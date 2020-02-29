McGeehin again magnificent between the posts as Donegal U-20s advance to Ulster final

A goal from Aaron Doherty in the closing stages Donegal are into an Ulster U-20 final after overcoming Down in difficult conditions.

Donegal 1-11

Down 0-12

Down had goal chances in both halves, but once again Ronan McGeehin was magnificent between the posts for Donegal, making a brilliant double save in the second half.

Donegal will play Tyrone in the Ulster final after the Red Hand men overcame Antrim in the other semi-final at Lavey.

Donegal had the advantage of the elements at a windswept Loup grounds in the opening half.

There was nothing between the teams in the opening 30 minutes and indeed Down could have been ahead if they taken one of two good goal chances.

Cormac O Raw, an impressive midfielder, had them on the board inside a minute but Richard O'Rourke replied for Donegal.

Padraig McGettigan edged Donegal ahead from an advanced mark but Tim Prenter levelled on eight minutes.

Paul O'Hare, playing a sweeping role for Donegal, came forward to knock over Donegal#s third point but Cathal Gorman had an easy task to level for Down after a free was moved on for dissent.

Down had their first goal chance minutes later when O Raw had an effort taken off the line by Oisin Walsh. However, the Bundoran man lost possession but Ronan McGeehin came to his help making a fantastic save from Tim Prenter.

Aaron Doherty edged Donegal ahead from a free before Prenter blazed a second goal chance wide on 21 minutes.

Doherty had a second point for Donegal before half-time but Down replied on both occasions to leave it all square at the break.

Within two minutes of the restart Down were two ahead with Ruairi O'Hare pointing from the throw-in. Ryan McEvoy added a second before Aaron Doherty pulled a point back from a free.

Ryan McEvoy added a free to put two points between them again on 34 minutes. Conor McHugh hit a great score as Donegal showed great fight.

They were back on terms inside 40 minutes when Peter McEniff combined with Rory O'Donnell for the latter to fire over a great score.

They almost had a goal minutes later when Padraig McGettigan worked a great opening with Ronan Frain only to be denied by the 'keeper. From the '45' Peter McEniff edged Donegal ahead in what was a great period for the Tirconaill men.

Ryan McEvoy converted a free to have Down level again on 44 minutes, 0-9 each.

Padraig McGettigan took another advanced mark with 11 minutes left to fire Donegal back in front but again Cathal Gorman levelled from a free for Down.

There were goal chances for both sides within 30 seconds. Conor McHugh almost got on the end of a Peter McEniff centre, while Down went up field and Ronan McGeehin made a double save to deny Down on 55 minutes.

The Down side were reduced to 14 when full-forward Ruairi O'Hare was sent to the sin bin for a black card offence. From the free Donegal worked the ball to Rory O'Donnell who fired his side into the lead 0-11 to 0-10. And there was an even bigger moment seconds later when Aaron Doherty fired home a goal and a four point lead.

Down cut the lead to two point while Donegal could have sealed the game in the second minute of four added minutes but Aaron Doherty's point was disallowed, but they held on to reach the Ulster final.

Donegal scorers: Aaron Doherty 1-3,2f Padraig McGettigan 0-2,2am; Rory O'Donnell 0-2; Richard O'Rourke, Paul O'Hare, Conor McHugh, Peter McEniff 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Ronan McGeehin; Oisin Walsh, Conor O'Donnell, Paul O'Hare; Cormac Finn, Luke Gavigan, Peter McEniff; Rory O'Donnell, Richard O'Rourke; Ronan Frain, Aaron Doherty, Lanty Molloy; Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan, Ethan Harkin. Subs: Matthew Duffy for Finn 19; Keelan McGroddy for L Molloy 24; Eric Carr for Frain 41; Johnny McGroddy for E Harkin 50