New figures reveal HSE nursing homes in Donegal paid 81% more than private and voluntary nursing homes

A new analysis shows HSE nursing homes in Donegal are being paid 81% more per resident, per week, than private and voluntary counterparts in the county under the Fair Deal scheme.

The fees payable highlight Fair Deal funding for nursing home care is fundamentally flawed, with no recourse for private and voluntary nursing home providers providers to independently appeal the fee they are set under the scheme.

This arises as HSE nursing homes pay their homes fees that are multiple those payable to private and voluntary counterparts, with no negotiation entailed.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO states private and voluntary nursing homes are seeking fair fees to provide specialised care and are dismayed that fees under the scheme are not commensurate with the reality of costs or those given to HSE homes.

He said: “As it stands, Fair Deal is leading to the closure of private and voluntary nursing homes and placing unsustainable cost pressures upon nursing home providers.

"We are insisting that the next Government introduces a commitment to the introduction of an independent appeal process for nursing home providers under the Nursing Home Support Scheme (Fair Deal).

"This is a very legitimate and fair ask for private and voluntary providers within a scheme that is inherently unfair between public and private sector fees.

“The State is effectively applying mass discrimination against older people supported by Fair Deal in private and voluntary nursing homes. The HSE is paying its nursing homes fees that are multiples those payable to private and voluntary counterparts.

"Private and voluntary nursing homes have had to close their doors due to fees payable under Fair Deal not being sustainable and are operating under unnecessarily severe financial pressure.”

The analysis undertaken by Nursing Homes Ireland shows that the 14 private and voluntary nursing homes operating in County Donegal receive an average Fair Deal fee of €885 per resident per week.

In contrast, the 11 HSE nursing homes in the county receive an average fee of €1,603 per resident per week. The HSE homes are receiving an average 81% more than private and voluntary. When the fees were published for January 2019, the differential was also 81%, with the average for the 11 HSE nursing homes being €1,553 and €858 for the then 13 private and voluntary.