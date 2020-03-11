Popular Donegal shop owner lodges plans to return to original premises after devastating fire

John Barr's iconic drapery shop is set to return to its Buncrana Main Street homeplace, Inish Times can exclusively reveal.



According to John, the new premises will be “bigger and better” than the original shop, which was sadly gutted by fire last February in a blaze that also destroyed the famous Plaza Ballroom.



Speaking to Donegal Live, John said he was delighted “at last” to be able put up the site notice regarding his planning application to Donegal County Council, which includes “making good” the shop's original facade.



The popular Buncrana businessman added: “The 'new' shop is going to be different. It's going to be more modern but it is going to keep the 'old' style it had inside as well.



“It will be great to get back in business on the original site. My family has been in business on Buncrana Main Street for 160 years and I would not like to see a break in that.



“I must say, I had great help here getting this [temporary shop] opened but 21, Upper Main Street, Buncrana is my home and I want to be back there. My whole family was reared there. I am also optimistic about the future of Buncrana. Buncrana is the place to be,” said John.



Praising the women in his life, John added: “Thanks to my seven sisters, my wife, my two daughters and Dolores [McLaughlin], who has worked in the shop for the past 29 years, I have overcome the fire adversity and am back in business. The future will be grand. We will succeed.



“Our customers will receive the same good service and quality merchandise as always but the 'new' Barr's Shop will be bigger and better,” smiled John.



John's planning application to Donegal County Council is for the reconstruction of fire damaged to existing, shop and structure, including roof finishes.



It also includes reinstatement of all floors, side wall, gable of the entire structure and its fabric to its original condition and the provision of a new roof to side of Ferris' Lane.