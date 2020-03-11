BREAKING: Coronavirus officially declared a Pandemic by World Health Organisation

Contact
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19 (Coronavirus) a pandemic.
As 118,000 people globally have contracted the virus and over 4,000 deaths, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from WHO has stated that "pandemic is not a word to use lightly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."
BREAKING— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continued to outline that "we have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a #coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases."
This news comes as the first Cornavirus related death has been recorded in Ireland, with confirmed cases rising to 32.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.