BREAKING: Schools and colleges to shut as Donegal officially put on lockdown

Donegal is now on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an unprecedented development, schools across Donegal and the country are to close in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

The measure was announced by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Washington DC this morning during his visit to the States for St Patrick's Day.

He confirmed that schools will be closed, as well as other public facilities. And he has called on businesses to facilitate remote working where possible.

Restrictions on public transport are also set to be imposed.

The announcement effectively amounts to a general shutdown in Donegal and across Ireland. It's the first time in living memory Donegal has been subject to such extreme measures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time yesterday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding that Italy and Iran were on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have died, the WHO said, with the numbers expected to climb.

There are now 43 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic, with another 18 in Northern Ireland.