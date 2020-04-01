Contact

Latest Covid-19 deaths and infection numbers in Ireland announced

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Another 14 people have died in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 according to the latest figures from The Health Protection Surveillance Centre bringing the total total number who have died in Ireland to 85.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday, April 1. There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the 14 people who tragically died today, 10 deaths were located in the east with four in the south. Eight of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday, March 30 (2,990 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 50% are female, with 134 clusters involving 563 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

·  834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

·  Of those hospitalised, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU

·  752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

·  Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%)

·  Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 18%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 65% of people in Ireland are engaging in digital interactions with family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

· 89% believe current social distancing measures are appropriate

· 94% are confident in their ability to adhere to new restrictions

· 85% feel they have adapted to changes since COVID-19 and know the steps to take if they develop symptoms

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our research suggests that 1 in 3 people are worried about their health, with 3 out of 4 worried about the health of their families and friends.

“People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet.

“Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health. Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice.

“I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team will commence this week. This will reduce transmission of the virus.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said; “The public health messaging remains the same for all patients awaiting testing. Assume you have COVID19 and isolate. Each and everyone of you can break the chain of transmission of the virus, save lives and reduce illness among vulnerable groups.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

