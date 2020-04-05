Covid-19 statistics for Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is 8th in the country for Covid-19 admissions, with 27 patients currently receiving treatment.

It ranks below: Beaumont (110), St James's (83), Mater (76) Tallaght (72), SVUH (68), Connolly (54), and Cavan (33).

The statistics were released by the HSE and show that there are 4 patients in Critical Care for Covid-19 in LUH.