Man arrested in Newbridge in relation to thefts from parked cars

KildareNow Reporter

Gardaí investigating a number of thefts from parked cars in Newbridge over the last number of days have arrested a man in the town this morning 9th April 2020. 

The man, who is in his 40s, was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Newbridge Garda Station. 

He appeared at a special sitting of Naas District Court this evening and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday next 16th April 2020.

 

Gardaí have recovered property and cannot match it with any incidents that have been reported. 

Therefore it is possible that some people have not noticed property missing from their car or have not reported the matter to Gardaí. 

Gardai vWe are appealing to anyone who was the victim of a theft from their car of other vehicle to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.

