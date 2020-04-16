Death of popular Donegal teacher

Contact
Community saddened by passing of popular secondary school teacher
There was widespread sadness in Moville and Greencastle at the passing of a popular member of the local community.
Mrs Eileen Farren, wife of Donegal Councillor Martin Farren, passed away on Thursday morning (April 16, 2020).
Mrs Farren who was a retired secondary school teacher, is survived by her children, Louise, Evan and Connor and her grandchildren. We offer our condolences to her family and friends at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
