Community to provide a Guard of Honour for popular teacher as her remains brought home

Community organisations in Donegal will form a Guard of Honour as the remains of a popular member of the local community return home tonight.

There was widespread sadness in Moville and Greencastle at the passing of Mrs Eileen Farren, wife of Donegal Councillor Martin Farren, early this morning.

Mrs Farren's remains will be arriving in Moville in Inishowen at 9.00pm tonight (April 16, 2020), where it is expected members of the local soccer, football and golf clubs and representatives of Donegal County Council will form a socially distanced Guard of Honour.

Mrs Farren who was a retired secondary school teacher, is survived by her children, Louise, Evan and Connor, her grandchildren and her son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Mrs Farren's funeral will take place at 3.00pm on Saturday (April 18, 2020). Her remains will be interred at St Mary's Cemetery in Ballybrack in Greencastle.

More details will follow.

We offer our condolences to Mrs Farren's family and friends at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.