Donegal knows ‘It’s good to talk GAA’

The Donegal Age Friendly programme in partnership with Donegal GAA, Public Participation Network and the YOURS (Youth, Old, Understanding, Remembering and Sharing) project has launched the ‘It’s Good to Talk GAA’ initiative.

This initiative is inspired by former Mayo GAA county star David Brady and Donegal Age Friendly, Donegal GAA and YOURS are delighted to announce that Donegal GAA players and management have answered the call to become involved with this initiative.

They are volunteering to contact those who have been “cocooning” and cut off from their typical social networks by pledging a few minutes of their time to call someone who is isolated and have a chat with him/her about GAA or reminisce about former glory days.

Mairead Cranley, Donegal Age Friendly Programme Co-ordinator said: "Covid 19 has impacted hugely on our communities, but especially on the older members who are being asked to stay at home. This has been a very lonely and isolating experience for many, particularly those who live alone.

"A short chat in a long day for someone who has spent or are still spending all their time at home could make all the difference and we are very appreciative of the Donegal players past and present for making themselves available to be part of this initiative.

"We are inviting our older GAA supporters in Donegal, whether it’s yourself, your father, mother, brother, sister, grandfather or grandmother who have being cocooning for the last number of weeks and would love to receive a call from a past or present county player."

Please contact the Age Friendly Programme through the Community Response Helpline on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie to set up the connection.

True cocooning supporters will be identified and their details will be referred to a player who will give them a quick call at their convenience. Don't hesitate to get in touch.

A chat about all things GAA may lift the spirits of someone who is finding this time challenging and lonely.

#ItsGoodToTalkGAA