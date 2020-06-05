Covid-19 payments to be extended until the end of August

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the wage subsidy scheme have been extended until the end of August.

However, there will be two levels of PUP payment from 29 June, according to a report on RTÉ.

Those who were earnings above €200 will continue to get €350 per week but those who earned below €199.99 each week, will get a PUP of €203 per week.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said a new banded approach to the PUP will ensure it is fairer and part-time workers will continue to receive more than they did before the pandemic.

Almost 6,000 students went back to work this week and jobs are opening up again. Over 30,000 workers left the PUP scheme and people are going back to work, because of the reopening of the economy.