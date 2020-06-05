Contact

Covid-19 payments to be extended until the end of August

Changes to certain Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the wage subsidy scheme have been extended until the end of August. 

However, there will be two levels of PUP payment from 29 June, according to a report on RTÉ.  

Those who were earnings above €200 will continue to get €350 per week but those who earned below €199.99 each week, will get a PUP of €203 per week.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said a new banded approach to the PUP will ensure it is fairer and part-time workers will continue to receive more than they did before the pandemic.

Almost 6,000 students went back to work this week and jobs are opening up again. Over 30,000 workers left the PUP scheme and people are going back to work, because of the reopening of the economy.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

