FAI launches Safer Return to Training Protocol

The Football Association of Ireland has launched a Safer Return to Training Protocol document for all adult amateur and underage football, including underage National League clubs, ahead of a return to training from Monday, June 15th.

A Safer Return to Training document has also been produced for SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League clubs who will return next Monday, with the exception of Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemian FC and Derry City all of whom are currently part of a pilot programme and have just resumed collective training.

The primary aim of the Protocol is to support clubs affiliated with the FAI in protecting the health and safety of the players, coaches and essential personnel within the clubs as they return to the training ground. Department of Health guidelines and Public Health Policy will be followed at all times. A match officials' protocol document is also being prepared.

The Protocol publication provides a thorough and comprehensive step-by-step explanation to the Pathway that permits all adult amateur and underage football, including underage National League clubs, to return to training on or after next Monday, June 15. All clubs must appoint a COVID-19 Compliance Officer and carry out a risk assessment before any return is authorised.

Subject to Government guidelines, no matches – competitive or friendly - are allowed until further notice under the jurisdiction of the FAI.

Further specific information will be available to clubs and groups within Football For All through the FAI’s Football for All Department.

The FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol and supporting documents are available to download at fai.ie/safer-return-to- training