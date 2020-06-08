Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

FAI launches Safer Return to Training Protocol

FAI launches Safer Return to Training Protocol

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Football Association of Ireland has launched a Safer Return to Training Protocol document for all adult amateur and underage football, including underage National League clubs, ahead of a return to training from Monday, June 15th.

A Safer Return to Training document has also been produced for SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League clubs who will return next Monday, with the exception of Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemian FC and Derry City all of whom are currently part of a pilot programme and have just resumed collective training.

The primary aim of the Protocol is to support clubs affiliated with the FAI in protecting the health and safety of the players, coaches and essential personnel within the clubs as they return to the training ground. Department of Health guidelines and Public Health Policy will be followed at all times. A match officials' protocol document is also being prepared. 

The Protocol publication provides a thorough and comprehensive step-by-step explanation to the Pathway that permits all adult amateur and underage football, including underage National League clubs, to return to training on or after next Monday, June 15. All clubs must appoint a COVID-19 Compliance Officer and carry out a risk assessment before any return is authorised.

Subject to Government guidelines, no matches – competitive or friendly - are allowed until further notice under the jurisdiction of the FAI.

Further specific information will be available to clubs and groups within Football For All through the FAI’s Football for All Department. 

The FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol and supporting documents are available to download at fai.ie/safer-return-to- training

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie