Donegal gardaí appeal for information following theft of Banana boat from Moville

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information from the public following the theft of a banana boat from an adventure centre on James' Street, Moville.

The boat is valued at approximately €1200.

The banana boat was taken from the adventure centre between 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 16 and 11am on Wednesday, June 17.

The boat is believed to have been stolen from a nearby pier.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.

People can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.