Donegal gardaí and members of the coast guard continue their search in Maghery following the discovery of partial human remains

Searches are continuing in the Maghery area following the discovery of partial human remains on the coast of Maghery near Dungloe, yesterday evening.

Local gardaí and members of the coast guard continue to comb the area this morning.

The discovery was made at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

The remains have since been removed the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.