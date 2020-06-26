Donegal workers on Covid-19 benefit payments may face tax bills

Contact
People may face tax bills as a result of pandemic payment
A large number of workers who were in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment or the temporary wage subsidy may face tax bills of up to €2,800 at the end of the year, according to Taxback.com.
Many employees lost thousands of euro during the pandemic due to the pandemic payment being less than their usual pay.
However, many workers are unaware of the financial repercussions of the payment, according to the company.
Getting a tax bill at year-end would, the company said, be a “major shock.”
Taxback.com notes that loss of income would range from €150 over the full year for a retail worker earning €23,000 gross to €16,500 for a business executive on a salary of €115,000, according to an article in the Irish Times.
