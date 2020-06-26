Gardaí confirm the remains discovered in Maghery on Thursday evening are animal remains

Contact
Gardaí confirm animal remains found in Maghery
Further investigations carried out on the remains discovered in Maghery on Thursday night have led gardaí to confirm that they belong to that of an animal and not to a human being, as originally thought.
The discovery, of the remains, was made at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday evening by someone out walking.
The remains were subsequently removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
