Status Yellow weather warnings in place for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall weather warning for Donegal.

From Saturday morning through to early Monday, there will be heavy rain and blustery conditions, at times, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm with spot flooding. There is a risk of flash flooding in mountainous areas.

A status yellow, gale warning is in place on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Erris Head to Bloody Foreland and also in the north Irish Sea. The marine warning was issued at 5am on Saturday morning.

Cloudy this mor with showery rain in most areas, heavy in places. Brighter conditions with sctd shwr will develop in the SW extending northeastwards, rain will continue throughout the day in the N&NW with some heavy&possibly thundery falls&a risk of flooding. Highs of 13 to 18°C. pic.twitter.com/dopCiaEZAF June 27, 2020

It will be mostly cloudy today, Saturday, with occasional rain, heavy and possibly thundery in places, with a risk of flooding. It will be cooler than recent days, with maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 Celsius. It will be windy tonight with further spells of rain.

Sunday will be a cool and very blustery day, with occasional rain, heavy and possibly thundery at times, with a continuing risk of flooding. It will be unseasonably windy, with very strong and gusty westerly winds and with a risk of damaging gusts, according to Met Éireann.