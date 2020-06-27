Contact

Ardara-based activist, Eileen Flynn, among those nominated to Seanad

The Taoiseach reveals those nominated to the Seanad

Ardara-based activist, Eileen Flynn, among those nominated to Seanad

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Ardara-based Eileen Flynn has been nominated to the Seanad by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Of the Taoiseach's 11 nominees, there were four each for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, with two for the Green Party.

Traveller rights activist Eileen Flynn received the final nomination making the Dublin-native the first female Traveller to be elected to the Oireachtas.

Ms Flynn has been living in Donegal since 2018. She grew up in Dublin and has been an activist for more than a decade, working with the Irish Traveller Movement, the National Traveller Women’s Forum and Ballyfermot Traveller Action Programme. She has campaigned on housing, marriage equality, abortion rights and anti-racism issues.

She is married to Liam White. 

Her priorities are mental health services, unemployment among Travellers, opportunities for minority groups and getting hate-crime legislation enacted.

The other nominations are:

Mary Fitzpatrick
Lorraine Clifford Lee
Erin McGreehan
Timmy Dooley
Regina Doherty
Aisling Dolan
Emer Currie
Mary Seery Kearney
Vincent P Martin
Róisín Garvey
Eileen Flynn

