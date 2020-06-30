Temporary shop unit installed at Watson Hire in Letterkenny

Contact
Temporary shop in situ following blaze
Letterkenny businessman John Watson, whose premises was ravaged by fire earlier this month, is feeling positive following the delivery of a temporary shop earlier today.
On Monday, June 15, shortly before 6pm, a fire broke out at Watson Hire, in the Lisnennan area of the town, causing extensive damage to the building.
The people of the town were devastated for the well-respected businessman, his family and his colleagues.
However, John Watson has proven tenacious in the face of adversity. Less than three weeks later, he has a new, temporary shop in place, where he can carry out his business.
He also paid gratitude to those who have supported him over the last few weeks saying that he has been 'getting great support from the public.'
Watson Hire say they hope to have retail services up and running again by this Thursday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Met Éireann weather station is based at the military barracks of the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp. Picture: Michael McHugh)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.