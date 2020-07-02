Abortion number the same as the population of Buncrana - says priest

A Donegal curate has said it is ‘beyond devastating’ that the number of lives terminated in Ireland in the last calendar year is almost as high as the population of Buncrana.

According to the first Annual Report on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, a total of 6,666 terminations were carried out in 2019.

Of these, 127 were listed as being to women whose county of residence, or place of residence (where the woman resides outside of the State) was Donegal.

The vast majority of the cases, 6,542 were in cases of "early pregnancy."

Father John Joe Duffy said: “The strong argument used in the course of the abortion debate was that the abortion measures to repeal the 8th Amendment were necessary to protect the life of the mother. “

He noted that the clause (risk of life or health) was listed in 21 terminations. Fatal Foetal Abnormalities that may lead to death were recorded on 100 occasions and on three occasions it was a risk to life or health in an emergency. “So it is abundantly clear that in 6,542 abortions it was clearly abortion to end life,” he stated.

The study covers the period from January 1, 2019 until December 31, 2019 and has been laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Aontú member, Mary T Sweeney said that almost one in ten births were terminated in 2019: “We are talking the sizable town in Donegal has disappeared with no potential to grow up or be allowed to grow up in this country - that is almost one in ten pregnancies in Ireland. 57,796 births in Ireland during 2019 so we are nearly at one in ten in the first year.”

She said that 85% of women traditionally have terminations because they are in financial crisis. She said that there are things that can be done to help women in crisis pregnancies in relation to mental health, financial security, accommodation and other such services.

Ms Sweeney is involved in Donegal pro-life both before and after abortion counselling: “They are available online and if anyone wants to support Donegal pro-life, they will be able to get support, either locally or regionally - whatever their crisis is,” she said.

Pro-choice

Pro-choice advocate Cathie Shiels said: “We are glad that those people don’t have to travel to England or that they don’t have to import medicine illegally and take it with fear without being able to speak to their doctors. So we are happy that people are able to access abortion services here just like we voted for.”

The Abortion Rights Campaign released a statement, which stated: “For the first time in the country’s history, free, safe, legal abortion is possible; the repeal of the 8th has brought an end to forced travel overseas or importing pills illegally for many in Ireland.”