Man questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station in connection with criminal damage to cars in Ballybofey

A man has been arrested and questioned in relation to the damage of twenty-six cars in the Ballybofey area over the course of the weekend.

The cars were damaged in a series of incidents between midnight on Saturday and 2am on Sunday morning, July 5.

There was criminal damage reported to cars in Glenpatrick Park, Coill An Airgead, Silverwood, Carrick Crescent, Donegal Road and Sessiagh View.

The man has been released pending further investigation and gardaí have renewed an appeal for information.

Gardaí most of the cars had tyres slashed and some had damage caused to the paintwork.

Gardaí confirmed a male was arrested yesterday, Monday, and detained for a time at Letterkenny Garda Station where he was questioned in relation to the matter. He was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.