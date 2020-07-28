Donegal gardaí urge shop owners and security staff to be vigilant as new theft technique comes to the fore in Letterkenny

Gardaí are warning shop owners and security staff to be aware of a technique that is being used by criminals to avoid being detected by shop scanners.

Thieves are entering shops with foil-lined bags/freezer bags and filling them with goods and avoiding being detected by shop scanners, as they exit.

The practice is one that has been used throughout the country on many occasions. However, gardaí in Letterkenny were recently made aware that it is being used in shops in the town.

Garda Grainne Doherty said:"A number of people entered a shop and had foil-lined freezer type bags with them. These bags are used in a bid to enable the thief to exit the store without the risk of the security alarms activating. They filled these bags with perfume to the value of €450 but security staff approached them and they fled the store before Gardaí were contacted.

"The property in question was recovered by the staff. Another store in Letterkenny was not as fortunate, on the same date, in Letterkenny, where the same method was used. Approximately €2,000 worth of clothing was stolen from the store in these same type of bags."

A picture of the bags has been posted to the Donegal Garda Facebook page in a bid to alert shop owners and staff in relation to this mode of theft. The bags are already foil lined (freezer bags) Some of the bags also have an added layer of a lining.