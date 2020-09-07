Emergency services at scene of accident on Donegal road

Contact
Two ambulances are currently at the scene of an accident on the back of Errigal road.
It is understood that a car went left the road at a turn on the road.
it is uncertain at this point if anyone is seriously injured.
Weather conditions are mediocre with damp road surfaces and heavy fog in places.
Road users are urged to drive with caution.
