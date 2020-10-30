Met Éireann issues weather advisory ahead of a spell of very unsettled weather expected over the course of the Halloween weekend

Contact
Warnings for strong winds and rain
Any lingering overnight rain will soon clear to leave a mostly dry day with bright spells and just passing showers. A dry and cold start tonight with some clear spells. However, wet and very windy weather will sweep in later in the night with strong to gale force south or southeast winds developing by dawn.
Weather Advisory for Ireland for the Halloween weeekend.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 29, 2020
See all current warnings here : https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/1waObaiQ5z
Met Éireann issues weather advisory
Very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland. Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible. Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds.
Very high seas are expected.
Please consult your county warnings from Met Éireann on a day by day basis https://www.met.ie/warnings/today.
