Driver speeding on N7 turns out to be disqualified for 20 years

Gardaí conducting a speed check on the N7 detected this driver travelling in excess of 100kph.

After consulting with the Mobility App, it transpired the driver was disqualified from driving for 20 years.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

The vehicle was also seized for having no valid insurance.

There has been an increased presence of Garda checkpoints and patrols across the Naas area in recent weeks due to the Garda's Operation Fanacht campaign enforcing public health regulations.



