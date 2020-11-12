Attempted armed robbery in Donegal

An attempted armed robbery in Inishowen is being investigated by An Garda Síochána.

The incident took place at Clonmany Post Office at approximately 5.00pm on Wednesday.

A armed man entered the premises and demanded money. There were no post office staff members were injured in the incident. There was no money taken and no property was damaged. The man fled the scene before the arrival of An Garda Síochána. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists, including taxis, who may have dash cam footage of the area during this time, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320 540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda Station.