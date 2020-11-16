Checkpoint issues €60 fines and penalty points to Kildare motorists for holding mobile phones

Contact
The Garda checkpoint in Clane / Garda Twitter
Gardaí in Clane carried out a checkpoint recently targeting the use of mobile phones while driving.
A total of six motorists were detected holding a mobile phone while driving.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNS) of €80 and three penalty points issued to each of the offending drivers.
According to the Road Safety Authority, drivers can only use mobile phones when driving if phoning 999 or 112, or in an emergency.
It is an offence to hold a mobile phone in your hand or support it with another part of your body, for example between your head and shoulder, when you are driving.
Since April 2014, it is also illegal to send or read a text message on a mobile phone while driving.
If the Gardaí charge you with a mobile and driving offence, you will get a fixed charged notice of €60. If you pay the fixed charge you will get 3 penalty points.
If you choose not to pay the fixed charge and are then convicted in court you will get five penalty points and a fine of up to €2,000
