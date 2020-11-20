Jackpot climbs to €7,400 in Donegal club's weekly draw

Contact
There were no jackpot winners in the Finn Harps Super 4 Lotto draw on Thursday night, November 19. The numbers drawn were 7, 11, 14, 23.
The next draw takes place on Thursday, November 26 and the jackpot climbs to €7,400.
There were six match 3s this week, winning €35 each: Cathy Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough; Finn and Dallan Doherty, Ballybofey; Catherine O’Donnell, Mounthall, Killygordon; Winifred Henderson, Admiran, Stranorlar; John McNulty, Creeslough and Michelle Merritt, Ballybofey.
Finn Harps FC have teamed up with Highland Motors to offer people the chance to start 2021 in style with the New Year New Car draw.
For the price of €20 or €50 for three, entrants will be in a draw for a Renault Clio, a Dacia Sandero Stepway and a €1,000 cash prize.
See https://newyearnewcar.ie/ for more details.
