Kilkenny artists receive almost €70,000 in Arts Council funding

Arts Council

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Six artists in Kilkenny have been awarded funding from The Arts Council to help them further develop their work.
Awards with a total value of almost €70,000 were distributed locally. In total more than 530 artists across 27 counties and overseas have received a prestigious Bursary Award.
The Arts Council, the state agency for funding and developing the arts said that, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had added significantly to the amount available in its second round of bursaries for 2020, and encouraged artists in every art form and area of arts practice to apply.
Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly said that artists have been hit hard by the pandemic and the changing public health regulations, with most unable to make a living or to plan for the future.
“We are particularly happy this year to be able to provide so many with a bursary award. I am hugely encouraged by the resilience of our artists and the quality of the applications we received. It is a strong indicator that the arts in Ireland can play a huge role as our society recovers in 2021,” she said.
“Earlier this year, the Arts Council received an additional allocation of €25 million from the Government to help alleviate the effects on the arts of Covid-19. The enlarged Bursary Award forms part of a suite of new or enhanced grants and initiatives for both individual artists and arts organisations to support the sector through the pandemic.
“The purpose of the award is to support professional artists at any stage of their career to develop their art practice. It provides artists with the time and resources to think, research, reflect and critically engage with their art,” she added.
Local artists who received the Bursary Award from The Arts Council were Tunde Toth - Arts Participation (€10,000), Brendan Casey - Literature (€10,000), Jeremy Hickey - Music (€3,600), Siobhan Armstrong - Traditional Arts (€10,000), Helen Lambert Comerford - Visual Arts (€15,000) and Atsushi Kaga - Visual Arts (€20,000).

