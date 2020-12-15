Risk of flooding and strong winds in coastal areas of Donegal tonight

Partly cloudy this morning with scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy in the west with the risk of hail, and may merge into longer spells of rain, at times. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunshine recorded today, 14-12-2020 at our synoptic weather stations ranged from 5.7hrs in Gurteen, Co. Tipperary to 1.3hrs in Malin Head, Co. Donegal.



Duration of bright sunshine is measured by a Campbell-Stokes sunshine recorder.https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/2b72OYkn3B — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be wet and windy. A band of rain will extend across the region from the south bringing the risk of surface flooding. Southeasterly winds will increase strong and gusty with near gales, at times, on the coast, bringing a risk of coastal flooding. The rain will clear to scattered heavy and blustery showers by morning. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees will occur early in the night.