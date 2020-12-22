Garda investigation following overnight burglary at restaurant in Letterkenny

An investigation is underway into an early morning burglary in Letterkenny. The incident happened at a restaurant on Lower Main Street at around 5.30am this morning, Tuesday, December 22.

A side window of the property was smashed and a sum of cash was taken from the till.

It is believed from early enquiries that two males entered the premises and left a short time later.

Anyone who observed these two males at Lower Main Street or observed any suspicious activity in or around that time are being asked to contact gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.