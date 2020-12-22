Donegal sergeant urges people not to discuss or post details of festive holiday outings onto social media

Sergeant Eunan Walsh has urged people not to discuss or post onto social media any plans you may have in relation to festive holiday outings you have planned.

“Unfortunately criminals don’t go away for Christmas,” he said.

He urged people not to present criminals with opportunity. He said trusted neighbours can park their car in your driveway. He asked people to ensure all valuables are kept securely albeit in a bank, with friends or family or in a safe. He warned people not to put their home address on luggage but to rather use your work address, where and if possible.