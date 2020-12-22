Donegal sergeant urges people not to discuss or post details of festive holiday outings onto social media

Contact
Sergeant urges people not to discuss or post to social media planned festive outings or holiday
Sergeant Eunan Walsh has urged people not to discuss or post onto social media any plans you may have in relation to festive holiday outings you have planned.
“Unfortunately criminals don’t go away for Christmas,” he said.
He urged people not to present criminals with opportunity. He said trusted neighbours can park their car in your driveway. He asked people to ensure all valuables are kept securely albeit in a bank, with friends or family or in a safe. He warned people not to put their home address on luggage but to rather use your work address, where and if possible.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.