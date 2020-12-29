Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Derry Girls star lost much-loved brooch while out shopping in Donegal over Christmas

Mother takes to social media to make a heartfelt appeal for return of beloved brooch

Derry Girls star lost much-loved brooch while out shopping in Donegal over Christmas

Popular Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Buncrana residents are being encouraged to be on the look out for a beloved brooch for Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson.
The popular Derry actress, whose parents formerly ran a pub in Greencastle, lost the sentimental gold leaf brooch while shopping in the seaside Inishowen town before Christmas.

Read also: Donegal families and individuals who feel financial strain urged to contact St Vincent de Paul
Saoirse’s mother Ruth took to Facebook to plead for assistance in recovering the item.
“Our Saoirse lost this very VERY sentimental gold leaf brooch today (December 23) in Buncrana, in either Aldi, Lidl, the butchers or barbers on St Mary’s Road or the sweet shop up the town.
“We searched high and low but no joy. We are hoping for a Christmas miracle and that some Good Samaritan might have found it and is keeping it safe.


“Please share this post #jesusislostjesusisfound but also this isn’t funny our Saoirse is distraught. Fingers crossed,” she posted.

If you or someone you know found the brooch, please contact Saoirse's mother on Facebook - or, alternatively send a message to rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie or catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie  of the Inish Times. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie