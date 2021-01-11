Major Acquisition for Gaoth Dobhair-based packaging company

A Gaoth Dobhair-based factory, an an Údarás na Gaeltachta client, has received a timely New Year’s boost with the completion of their acquisition by a US-based.

This represents the significant expansion opportunity that R.A. Pacáistí Teo (RAP) have been striving for in recent years where the company now employs up to 200 people at its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in the Donegal Gaeltacht and has been achieving significant milestones in its considerable growth since 1997.

ProAmpac Holdings, LLC a privately held, manufacturer of flexible plastic and paper packaging solutions has confirmed the acquisition of Rapid Action Packaging Limited (RAP), from Ludgate Investments with a view to expanding its manufacturing capabilities to produce primary packaging for ready-to-eat and freshly prepared foods and broadening its sustainable product offering for retail food markets.

RAP will join the ProAmpac brand and will maintain all of its operations at its manufacturing facilities in Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Gaeltacht and in London. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the addition of RAP, following extensive discussions over the last number of years, ProAmpac now has 37 manufacturing sites globally, with nearly 4,800 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. As a market leader in its industry, ProAmpac’s objective is to continue to grow their business and provide a work environment where employees feel secure in their jobs. The company will continue with its strategic growth to remain the market leader and while RAP will change its name to ProAmpac, there will be minimal changes to the company’s existing policies, procedures and operations.

Welcoming the acquisition, Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta said: "On behalf of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta I congratulate R.A. Pacáistí Teo on this exciting development and extend a warm ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ to ProAmpac to Ireland and to the Gaeltacht."

She added that the investment represents a vote of confidence in the high standards achieved by the Gaoth Dobhair company.

"Over the past year we have seen Gaeltacht companies show determination and courage in a particularly challenging environment brought about by the global pandemic and by Brexit. This positivity has served them well and will, no doubt, reap considerable benefits for both RAP and ProAmpac into the future.”

Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac, said:“RAP is an excellent addition to the ProAmpac family. We are excited to add the company’s ready-to-eat packaging innovation capabilities to our existing portfolio. With this partnership, we are extending our product reach in food service to now include primary, fresh food packaging to our portfolio, and we will continue to bring innovative ideas and products to a growing customer base.”

Graham Williams, CEO of RAP said:“Our two companies are highly complementary, with a collaborative working relationship and a common focus on innovation. Together with ProAmpac, we will create stronger solutions for our customers. We look forward to expanding our reach in Europe and North America and we are excited to help ProAmpac serve even more customers in the retail market. I would like to thank Ludgate for their financial support and strategic guidance positioning RAP for an exciting future with ProAmpac.”

John McDermott, Operations Director of R.A. Pacáistí Teo, Gaoth Dobhair welcomed the announcement saying that he has great confidence in the new collaboration with ProAmpac which he said will not only will sustain their current status but who are already looking to expand in product, markets and employment here in Gaoth Dobhair: "The milestones that RAP have achieved in recent years would not be possible without the phenomenal commitment and effort that has been shown by our workforce and their innovation, attitude and achievements make days like today possible. I also commend the constant support of Údarás na Gaeltachta and thank them for having the vision in 1997 to support a fledgling packaging company that has now grown beyond all expectations. This next step in our story would not be possible without the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta and the Gaoth Dobhair community.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s CEO Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said:“Údarás na Gaeltachta is delighted to announce this significant development for R.A. Pacáistí Teo who have been an integral part of Gaoth Dobhair Business Park for the past 24 years. We look forward to working closely with ProAmpac to support their vision for continued expansion and development in Gaoth Dobhair.

"To support the development of RAP to become a market leader in such a highly competitive industry and to attract this type of global investment to the Donegal Gaeltacht shows the success that can be achieved in rural Gaeltacht areas with effective State investment and innovative hard-working businesses. Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas have the potential to provide businesses of all types with a perfect base from which to be connected with the world while enjoying world class worklife balance for their employees.”