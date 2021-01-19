Implements were allegedly used during the course of overnight assault in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí say implements were allegedly used in serious assault
Implements were allegedly used during the course of an overnight assault which took place in Letterkenny shortly after midnight, last night.
The overnight assault occurred at Fairgreen Park in the Glencar area at around 12.30 am. A front door panel was damaged during the course of events.
The gardaí responded to a report and attended the scene of the assault. An ambulance also attended the scene.
The scene has been preserved.
Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
