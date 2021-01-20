No clarity on Inishowen Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

There is a lack of clarity in Inishowen regarding eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine.

While the initial roll-out of the vaccine has begun in the peninsula, older people in a number of facilities throughout Inishowen have not been included on the initial schedule.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) has also queried the protocol for the distribution of the vaccine, should the scheduled recipients be unable to receive it for whatever reason.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said: “I understand a private nursing home in Inishowen was included on the HSE's initial vaccine roll-out schedule, however, due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility, the vaccinations did not go ahead. My questions would be, where did the vaccines, which were not used at the nursing home, go? Who, if anybody, received them?

“I think this matter would need to be cleared up as soon as possible. The general public would need to know what is the HSE's protocol in relation to unused vaccines in Inishowen? Given the vaccine needs to be used once it has been taken out of storage, is there an official reserve list of candidates? In this incidence, were the vaccines distributed locally?”

Anne Doherty who manages St Columbcille Village in Clonmany confirmed her facility has not been included in the HSE's initial vaccine roll-out schedule.

Ms Doherty said: “I had a call on Monday from the Service Manager for Older People's Services of the HSE West in Donegal, to apologise that St Columbcille Village, unfortunately, was not going to be included in the initial covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

“We will be getting the vaccine at some stage or other but the HSE could not confirm a date as yet, during the telephone call.”

Donegal Live understands that older people in a number of facilities throughout Inishowen have not been included on the initial Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Expressing “disappointment” at the situation at St Columbcille Village, Cllr Doherty said he was going to appeal the decision.

Cllr Doherty added: “As Cathaoirleach, I am very disappointed the news has not been better on this occasion. I would also expect the Inishowen peninsula to be served by the HSE as regards unused vaccines.”

In a statement to Donegal Live about the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine for older people in a number of facilities in Inishowen, the HSE said: “There is a plan in place for roll out of Covid-19 vaccines. People who are most at risk from Covid-19 will get the vaccine first.

“The first groups to get the Covid-19 vaccine are: people aged 65 years and older who live in long-term care facilities, as they have a greater risk of serious illness if they get Covid-19, and frontline healthcare workers, as they have a higher risk of being exposed to Covid-19. The target date for vaccinating priority group one is February 28.

“The vaccine roll out in Older Persons residential centres in Donegal both public and private began last week Our aim in offering the vaccine to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus. The Covid-19 vaccine is free. The vaccines will not be available privately.

