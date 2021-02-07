Donegal stabbing victim treated in Letterkenny University Hospital

A man wounded in a stabbing incident in Donegal is being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.

According to An Garda Síochána, the incident took place in Greencastle fishing village in East Inishowen, yesterday (Saturday).

In a statement to Donegal Live, the Garda Press Office confirmed: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Greencastle Donegal on February 6, 2021.

“A man was taken from the premises to Letterkenny University Hospital be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“No crime was detected and no one was arrested in connection with the incident.”