Donegal stabbing victim treated in Letterkenny University Hospital
A man wounded in a stabbing incident in Donegal is being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.
According to An Garda Síochána, the incident took place in Greencastle fishing village in East Inishowen, yesterday (Saturday).
In a statement to Donegal Live, the Garda Press Office confirmed: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Greencastle Donegal on February 6, 2021.
“A man was taken from the premises to Letterkenny University Hospital be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“No crime was detected and no one was arrested in connection with the incident.”
