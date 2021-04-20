Gardaí appeal to the public following fire in much-loved Donegal park

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred in the Ballymacool Park on Saturday, April 17.

Members of An Garda Síochána and fire services were alerted to the blaze at 8.20pm.

"A fire which is believed to have been started deliberately caused damage to fencing in the park and also to some surrounding vegetation and hedges," Sergeant Eunan Walsh said.

The Letterkenny-based sergeant made an appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact the station.

He also urged parents to be aware of where their children are at all times.

Damage was also carried out at the park in March, Thursday between 4pm and 6pm. An incident of criminal damage also took place on Tuesday, April 6 between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Sergeant Walsh said that it is believed the damage may have been caused by a number of youths congregating in the area.

If you have any information, please contact the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.