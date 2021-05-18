Gardaí investigate instances of money muling in Donegal

Gardaí are urging parents to educate their children about the dangers of being recruited as a money mule as they investigate a number of 'Money Muling' incidents in Donegal.

Gardai say criminals are using messaging services like Whatsapp to recruit 'mules' and students, minors, the unemployed and newcomers to the county.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that people can get caught in it very easily without realising the criminal repercussions. He asked those involved in the activity to contact their local garda station.