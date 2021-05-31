BREAKING: Mica tops Donegal County Council agenda

Standing Orders suspended at May Plenary

Donegal County Council budget meeting ongoing today in County House, Lifford

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Standing Orders have been suspended at this morning's May Plenary Meeting of Donegal County Council, to allow discussion of all motions relating to the Mica issue, at the beginning of the meeting.

The suspension was proposed by Cllr Liam Blaney (Fianna Fáil) and seconded by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil). 

The motions proposed by Cllr Michael McBride (Independent), Cllr Liam Blaney (Fianna Fáil), Cllr Frank McBrearty (Independent), Cllr Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) and Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent), are currently being  discussed.

In the first motion, Cllr Michael McBride proposed that: "Donegal County Council look for a 100% Redress Scheme for Mica in respect of all properties affected" by Mica, was seconded by Cllr Rena Donaghey. The motion was passed unanimously. 

