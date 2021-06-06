WEATHER - Sunday, June 6, 2021

Any shallow fog patches will clear early this morning. Most areas staying dry today with sunny spells and just light southwest or variable breezes. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius, mildest further east.

Solar UV Index: High in sunshine, otherwise moderate Sunday and Monday.

Pollen forecast: Moderate Sunday and Monday.

It will be dry tonight with clear spells and light variable or southerly breezes. Some mist patches later. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Monday: Many areas will be dry to begin on Bank Holiday Monday with sunny spells and moderate southerly breezes. However, it will be cloudier across western coastal areas with patchy coastal drizzle, followed in turn by outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the evening. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, mildest further east.



