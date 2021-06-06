Donegal Ladies hammer Galway to reach league semi-finals

CLASS: Karen Guthrie excelled for Donegal against Galway to set up a league semi-final clash with Cork.
Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1A
Galway 2-11
Donegal 4-21
Donegal Ladies booked their league semi-final spot in style on Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Galway in Tuam.
Maxi Curran's squad dominated the hosts from the whistle, with two goals apiece from Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin helping them to a 4-08 to 0-09 halftime lead.
A wonder goal from Galway captain Mairead Seoighe early into the second half gave last year's All-Ireland semi-finalists a glimmer of hope, but a superb tactical display from Donegal saw them run out the convincing winners by a hefty 16 points.
As group toppers they will now play Division 1B runners-up Cork in next weekend's semi-final, while Dublin will take on Mayo in the other.
