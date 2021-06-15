Garda seek information on red Vauxhall

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a red Vauxhall car which is alleged to have undertaken a number of vehicles, in a dangerous manner, in the Churchill area on Saturday, June 12 at around 8.15pm.

The driver of the car may have driven towards Glenties following the alleged incident.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that the car is understood to have undertaken a number of cars, at speed, in a dangerous fashion.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this car is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 51080.