Garda seek information on red Vauxhall

Garda seek information on red Vauxhall

Gardaí in Milford investigate allegations

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a red Vauxhall car which is alleged to have undertaken a number of vehicles, in a dangerous manner, in the Churchill area on Saturday, June 12 at around 8.15pm. 

The driver of the car may have driven towards Glenties following the alleged incident. 

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that the car is understood to have undertaken a number of cars, at speed, in a dangerous fashion. 

Anyone who may have information in relation to this car is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 51080. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie