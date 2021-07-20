Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Dunlewey event planned to raise money for Donegal Hospice with family day out

Donegal Hospice

The popular Dunlewey-based business man, Kieran Roarty and his family are  organising a Family Day Out in aid of the Donegal Hospice. 

The event will take place on Monday, August 2 at Roarty’s Service Station, Dunlewey.  

The aim is to raise as much funds as they can for the Donegal Hospice in memory of  the late Máire McFadden. There will be music by Olivia Douglas and Conor O’Donnell on the day as well as some other guest appearances. 

Other events taking place include kids entertainment by TJ Teddies along with much more. Please help Kieran and his family to raise much-needed funds by donating on the Go Fund Me Page which he has set up. 

You can do so by clicking here

