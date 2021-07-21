Donegal minor team for tonight's Ulster championship game with Antrim announced

The Donegal and Antrim minor teams and substitutes list have been released by the Ulster GAA for tonight's preliminary round game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey (8 pm)
Luke McGlynn of Glenfin will captain the Donegal team.
Tonight’s game in Ballybofey is sold out but Donegal GAA site also has links to the Páirc Live Stream.
The lineouts for tonight are:
