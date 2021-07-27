Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Mona McSharry's performance in Olympic 100m Breaststroke final comes up just short

Mona McSharry Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Mona McSharry may have failed in her attempt to win a medal in the final of the 100m Olympic Breaststroke, but she was just fractions behind the top four.

The Grange swimmer, who reached the final with two magnificent swims in the heats and semi-finals, came home 8th in 1:06.94 from lane eight.

The race was won by young American Lydia Jacoby in a time of 1:04.95 with Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa, second in 1:05.22 and reigning Olympic champion Lilly King of the US having to be contest with third in 1:05.54

McSharry, who learned her trade under Grace Meade at the Marlins Swim Club in Ballyshannon and presently is attached to Tennessee University, went to Tokyo as the 11th ranked swimmer and can now claim to be the eighth best in her discipline in the world - what an achievement.

The Tokyo Olympics were her first big event and her thoughts will now turn to Paris in 2024.

